News Digest for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Wake sheriff won't support ending concealed-carry permits
Trump Considering 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
NC contractor accused of not completing paid jobs
NC State Highway Patrol has a new commander
Girl, 4, fatally struck after falling out of mom's SUV
Wake school bus driver quits after close call with train
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
Moore County Sheriff's Office gets new drone
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Police: Mom used children in door-to-door 'cookie scam'
Opinion: Travel bans, Judaism has seen this before
Spike in flu cases means new rules at Duke Hospitals
Judges hear arguments over restricting Cooper's powers
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Wake school bus driver quits after close call with train
