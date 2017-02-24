Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1771754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, February 24, 2017 06:52PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Wife of man killed in possible hate crime shooting speaks out
No verdict in trial Wake County man who killed in-laws
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Top Stories
Youngsville Elementary School teacher facing heroin charge
No verdict in trial Wake County man who killed in-laws
Chain-reaction crash ties up Durham Freeway
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
2 dead, 3 injured in crash after Garner police chase
No Internet for frustrated new home owners
College softball tournament feeling no effect from HB2
Show More
NAACP urges NC boycott over conservative laws
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
Girl, 15, crashes after high-speed chase in Durham
Man accused of trying to sell fake Duke vs. UNC tickets
Two children among 10 new flu deaths in North Carolina
More News
Top Video
Sister blasts Peterson as he accepts plea deal
No verdict in trial Wake County man who killed in-laws
NAACP urges NC boycott over conservative laws
Elementary school students paint mural for Raleigh
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham