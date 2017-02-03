Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1736692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, February 03, 2017 07:00PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
60,000 Visas Revoked Since Immigration Executive Order Signed
Raleigh man accused of killing partygoer granted bond
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
More News
Top Stories
Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
ABC11 Together: How to help, get water in Orange County
No water at UNC, students respond on social media
A family nightmare as NC pastor held in Turkish prison
60,000 Visas Revoked Since Immigration Executive Order Signed
Shaw University split over idea of Raleigh PD substation
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Show More
Crews battle Roxboro apartment fire
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Auto insurers want your premiums to go up 14 percent
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant
More News
Top Video
Water emergency shuts down restaurants, schools, and UNC
A family nightmare as NC pastor held in Turkish prison
Frustrations mount over recalled Samsung washer repairs
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham