BREAKING NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Full Story
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Friday, January 20, 2017 07:26PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Trump Posts Vow to Scrap Climate Action Plan on White House Website
Trump Administration to Focus on 'America First' Foreign Policy, Strengthen Military
Senate Confirms Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security
At Least 217 Arrested Amid Trump Inauguration Day Protests
More News
Top Stories
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
Raleigh Police seek to solve rash of armed robberies
Goldsboro man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Protests, tear gas deployed ahead of inauguration parade
UNC students 'fight back' during peaceful protest
DOT chooses Triangle Expressway to test driverless cars
Show More
Trump Sworn In as 45th President of the United States
Bergdahl lawyers: Trump's criticism prevents fair trial
Accident shuts down part of I-40 east in Wake County
Cooper halts McCrory directive for time off pay to Cabinet
Trump supporters gather in Cary to celebrate
More News
Top Video
WATCH: President Trump's full inaugural address
'America first:' Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Raleigh Police seek to solve rash of armed robberies
UNC students 'fight back' during peaceful protest
More Video
