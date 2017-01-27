Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1724746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, January 27, 2017 06:56PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump, Mexico's President Speak by Phone
Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh
Trump Says He'll Give Christian Refugees Priority to Enter US
Fire destroys Cumberland County business
More News
Top Stories
Police searching for woman who robbed, ran over 2 men
Former NC State player Charles Shackleford found dead
Driver killed running from police in Durham
Man shot in leg in southeast Raleigh
Viral 'diner with disability' needs help after surgery
Fire destroys Cumberland County business
Police charge Fayetteville man with rape
Show More
Trump signs new vetting measures for immigrants
Immigrant activists hold rally in Durham Friday
Vice president pledges to end taxpayer-funded abortion
Gas leak at Fayetteville school forces evacuation
Police: Robber could be linked to another holdup
More News
Top Video
Police searching for woman who robbed, ran over 2 men
Mom, dad, baby daughter, all share same birthday
Fire destroys Cumberland County business
Vice president pledges to end taxpayer-funded abortion
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham