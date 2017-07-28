  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

News Digest for Friday, July 28, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.


Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Priebus out as chief of staff, Trump names Kelly as replacement
Congress looks ahead after health care setback in Senate
What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage
North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile: US official
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Trump tweets Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff, Priebus out
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
Card skimmer reported at Durham gas station
Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van
Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
Show More
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Wilson murder suspect turns himself in
Man robs bank, then gets naked and throws money
More News
Top Video
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
Hamster bullied?
Ambulance stolen from Duke Hospital ER
Polar bears get 'snowy' delivery
More Video