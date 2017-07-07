Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, July 7, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2193847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News headlines
WTVD
Friday, July 07, 2017 06:41PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
US, Russia and Jordan agree to Syria cease-fire
Tillerson offers rare glimpse into marathon Trump, Putin meeting
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Raleigh police investigate massage business
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Fayetteville police say 5 robberies are linked
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
Two people injured in Durham shooting
Show More
What do millennial conservatives care about?
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
US, Russia reach deal on Syria cease-fire
More News
Top Video
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Raleigh students create CPR on demand phone app
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham