Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, June 9, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2077753" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, June 09, 2017 06:50PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Car break-ins have residents in Fayetteville on edge
US military in Mideast hindered by Saudis' rift with Qatar: Tillerson
Charity scams- Do research before you hand over money
House Intelligence Committee requests Comey's Trump meeting notes, White House tapes
More News
Top Stories
Sub teacher let go after claim she slapped first-grader
Security cameras catch renegade driver in Durham County
Rocky Mount teacher accused of having sex with students
Car break-ins have residents in Fayetteville on edge
Dad saves 2-year-old son after 'dry drowning' tragedy
Daughter of Goldsboro woman found in freezer sentenced
Law officers chase down Durham man wanted in burglaries
Show More
4 in Fayetteville charged with secret peeping
Charity scams- Do research before you hand over money
Trump is willing to testify under oath on Comey
Fed up with owners, DEQ takes control of Woodlake Dam
North Carolina man charged with burning, killing wife
More News
Top Video
Sub teacher let go after claim she slapped first-grader
NC's best speller might be even better on the tennis court
Evicted Garner residents scramble to find housing
Habitat for Humanity builds 5 new homes in Durham
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham