Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Wake Sheriff: Possible human remains found near I-540
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, March 10, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1795124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, March 10, 2017 06:50PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Wake Sheriff: Possible human remains found near I-540
Flynn's lawyer told Trump team about lobbying during transition
FedEx delivers parcel to wrong address, leaves it there
Police searching for man who robbed Raleigh bank
More News
Top Stories
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Police searching for man who robbed Raleigh bank
Girlfriend of avowed NC Satanist sentenced for deaths
Restaurant holds fundraiser for paralyzed Raleigh chef
Raeford man charged with child sex offenses
Amid building boom, Durham looks for resident input
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Show More
FedEx delivers parcel to wrong address, leaves it there
Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in shooting
Julius Peppers to rejoin first team, sign with Panthers
Candlelight vigil tonight for murdered mom
Chatham Co. band teacher charged with sex with student
More News
Top Video
Restaurant holds fundraiser for paralyzed Raleigh chef
Amid building boom, Durham looks for resident input
Get your green on for Raleigh's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Police searching for man who robbed Raleigh bank
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham