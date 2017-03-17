Today's Top Stories
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, March 17, 2017
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1806345" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, March 17, 2017 06:56PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Trump tells Merkel: 'We have something in common' in nod to wiretap claim
Some conservatives line up behind health care plan for vote next week
Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans stolen in New York
DOJ to appeal latest setback for Trump travel ban
How did it happen?
How did it happen?
Several Raleigh roads blocked due to fire aftermath
Bars use St. Patrick's crowd to raise funds after fire
Burned building had been inspected more than 50 times
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Need help after the fire? Here's the info
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
Judges give partial wins to GOP, Cooper in power struggle
UNC rolls past Texas Southern 103-64 in its NCAA tournament opener
N.C. State hires UNCW's Keatts as basketball coach
Town hall participants vent on Rolesville High troubles
How did it happen?
Burned building had been inspected more than 50 times
Bars use St. Patrick's crowd to raise funds after fire
Police: 3 officers involved in fatal standoff shooting
