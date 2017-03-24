Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, March 24, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1817394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, March 24, 2017 07:01PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians
Democrats react to collapse of GOP health care bill: 'So much for "The Art of the Deal"'
Car collides with school bus north of Pittsboro
Woman reunited with mistakenly donated wedding dress
More News
Top Stories
Woman reunited with mistakenly donated wedding dress
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
Wake County bus driver's next stop? A home of her own
Car collides with school bus north of Pittsboro
Man arrested in murder of Spring Lake mother of two
Wake County woman says for her, Obamacare is a lifeline
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
Show More
NC Insurance Commissioner: Auto rate increase unwarranted
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole
Orange County residents: Don't put flouride in water
More News
Top Video
Woman reunited with mistakenly donated wedding dress
Wake County bus driver's next stop? A home of her own
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham