Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Tornado Watch
Full Story
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, March 31, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1828683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Friday, March 31, 2017 06:39PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
White House allowing public to request financials for senior staff
US cancer deaths are decreasing, study finds
Flynn's Russia connections back in the spotlight
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
More News
Top Stories
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Tornado watch issued for NC-Virginia border counties
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
ACC considering NC as event host again after HB2 law change
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Full Frame festival fears possible federal budget cuts
Show More
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
UNC assistant to be next head coach at UNC Wilmington
South Carolina teen accused of trying to join ISIS
Damage to brand new purchase floors Henderson homeowner
More News
Top Video
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
UNC senior uses glitter to inspire others like her
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham