NEWS

News Digest for Friday, March 31, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House allowing public to request financials for senior staff
US cancer deaths are decreasing, study finds
Flynn's Russia connections back in the spotlight
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
More News
Top Stories
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Tornado watch issued for NC-Virginia border counties
SBI launches investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office
ACC considering NC as event host again after HB2 law change
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Full Frame festival fears possible federal budget cuts
Show More
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
UNC assistant to be next head coach at UNC Wilmington
South Carolina teen accused of trying to join ISIS
Damage to brand new purchase floors Henderson homeowner
More News
Top Video
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
Hurricane Matthew trash to get spring cleaning
UNC senior uses glitter to inspire others like her
More Video