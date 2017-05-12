NEWS

News Digest for Friday, May 12, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey will not testify next week but Rosenstein to brief Senate on firing
U.S. security officials meet to discuss global cyberattack using leaked NSA tools
Towing flap in downtown Raleigh prompts new parking signs
Trucker emotional over Bragg crash that left soldier dead
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after Durham multi-car crash
Towing flap in downtown Raleigh prompts new parking signs
Tillis on Comey firing: 'Not the way I would've done it'
Raleigh cleaning woman accused of jewelry theft
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Trucker emotional over Bragg crash that left soldier dead
Man killed in ATV crash near Apex
Show More
Lawyers: Wells Fargo created 3.5 million fake accounts
UNC graduate follows in dad's law enforcement footsteps
Warrant: Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old for sex
Gunman kills Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Authorities think suspect in Durham break-ins shot dog
More News
Top Video
Towing flap in downtown Raleigh prompts new parking signs
Tillis on Comey firing: 'Not the way I would've done it'
1 dead after Durham multi-car crash
Raleigh cleaning woman accused of jewelry theft
More Video