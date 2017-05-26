NEWS

News Digest for Friday, May 26, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
26 dead in attack on Egyptian Christians
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 18
Man arrested at Comicon carrying guns, knives
More News
Top Stories
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston Co has died
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 18
Durham Police seek help solving business armed robbery
Feds: Man tried to bite flight attendant, jumped from plane
Former Durham student deported after struggle to stay
2 charged in Raleigh triple shooting, murder
Show More
Cooper again sues GOP lawmakers over appointment powers
Community rallies around destroyed Autryville Fire Dept
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert
Fayetteville Police arrest teen in February rape case
Man who kept woman in container guilty of 7 murders
More News
Top Video
Nurses: Officials withheld women's abnormal test results
Officials: Man pulled from water in Johnston Co has died
Community rallies around destroyed Autryville Fire Dept
Raleigh townhouse fire displaces 18
More Video