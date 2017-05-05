NEWS

News Digest for Friday, May 5, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Murder warrant issued for cop who killed 15-year-old
Police officer charged in death of 15-year-old boy near Dallas
North Carolina beaches report more jellyfish
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
More News
Top Stories
Durham school resource officer under investigation
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Woman accused of running clinic without license
Police officer charged in death of 15-year-old boy near Dallas
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Show More
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
No ban yet on 'fidget spinners' in Wake or Durham
German tourist punched, sexually assaulted in NYC
Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies
Man robs SunTrust Bank in Durham
More News
Top Video
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
Sex assault reported on NC State's campus
More Video