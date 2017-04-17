NEWS

News Digest for Monday, April 17, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt for Cleveland Facebook murder suspect expands to national search
One dead, two injured after military chopper crashes in Maryland
First responders honored for downtown Raleigh fire
Doctor prescribed meds for Prince under another name: Affidavit
More News
Top Stories
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
First responders honored for downtown Raleigh fire
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
Cluster of eye-cancer cases baffles North Carolina town
Decision day for who will host NCAA tournaments nears
Man hospitalized after shooting in northern Durham
Arts & Entertainment District may come to Fayetteville
Show More
Durham PD arrests man wanted in December armed robbery
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
1 dead, 2 injured in Army helicopter crash in Maryland
More News
Top Video
First responders honored for downtown Raleigh fire
Decision day for who will host NCAA tournaments nears
Cluster of eye-cancer cases baffles North Carolina town
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
More Video