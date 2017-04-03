  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Chasing a Championship - UNC faces Gonzaga for the national title - an ABC11 special
NEWS

News Digest for Monday, April 3, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 survive after plane crashes at Olympic National Park
The nuclear option Republicans can use to confirm Neil Gorsuch
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner in Iraq, US official says
More News
Top Stories
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Fiery head-on collision during chase
Fayetteville man wanted for murder caught in Florida
More traffic lights coming to congested Crabtree Valley
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
UNC fans urged to avoid participating in bonfire tradition
LIVE: UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!
Show More
WV woman admits putting dead cats in refrigerator
NC woman charged with attempted first-degree murder
Deal transfers Dylan Roof to federal custody
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Firefighters hoist dog out of 30-foot well in CA.
More News
Top Video
Fiery head-on collision during chase
UNC fans urged to avoid participating in bonfire tradition
UNC fans come in from all over the world
More traffic lights coming to congested Crabtree Valley
More Video