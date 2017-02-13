Today's Top Stories
NEWS
News Digest for Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Monday, February 13, 2017 07:23PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Flynn apologized to Pence for misleading him about Russia call: official
Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
Officials doubt claim ISIS leader al-Baghdadi wounded in strike but say hunt continues
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Forklift driver killed in Erwin accident
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Man killed by trooper was shot by Durham officer in 2008
Ex-Sen. Hagan recovering from tick-borne encephalitis
18-year-old killed in Person County crash
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham