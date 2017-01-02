NEWS

News Digest for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
4 Dead from Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
Durham police: Man arrested after shooting girlfriend
Raleigh neighbors want city action after woman hit, killed
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
Couple loses wedding ring at First Night Raleigh
Duke's Coach K to have back surgery, could miss 4 weeks
Good Samaritan helps Fuquay-Varina family escape fire
Durham MetroPCS stores targeted in rash of robberies
Doctors seeing increase of respiratory virus in infants
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Man shot early Monday in Fayetteville
Friends mourn mother of 2 killed in Moore County crash
14-year-old shot in Durham
Triangle groups collect over 16,000 diapers and wipes
