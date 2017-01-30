NEWS

News Digest for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
Former President George HW Bush Released From Hospital
Acting US Attorney General Will Not Defend Trump Immigration Order
Authorities ID Woman's Alleged Killer 41 Years Later
Boy Scouts will allow transgender children to join
Fayetteville State strips Miss FSU of her crown
Trump supporters say pausing to analyze immigration makes sense
Acting AG says Justice Dept. won't defend refugee order
Trump Is Doing What He Said He'd Do
Triangle Islamic leader says ban sends 'wrong message'
Obama releases statement on recent protests
RDU travelers weigh in on Trump travel ban
Franklin Graham endorses Trump refugee ban
Cary teen charged after stabbing dog multiple times
Cooper visits Fayetteville to assess Matthew recovery
No evidence of foul play in death of Charles Shackleford
Woman charged after 2-year-old found wandering naked
