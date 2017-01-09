  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
News Digest for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
A look at the top headlines and your local weather forecast.

VW Exec Arrested for Alleged Role in Emissions 'Conspiracy'
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
Garner woman cut off power, but bills kept coming
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Icy conditions remain as roads expected to refreeze
SUV lands in Apex pool
School, business closings and delays information center
Durham charter school: 40 percent didn't earn diplomas
Snowplow gives NC woman in labor hospital lift
Garner woman cut off power, but bills kept coming
Dana White calls Meryl Streep 'uppity 80-year-old lady' over MMA comment
$100K Powerball prize will help Clayton woman redo home
Latest road condition information
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is over $233K
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Deputy searching for suspect in fatal Florida police shooting killed in crash
Wake deputies check on residents in need during storm
Thousands without power in freezing weather
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at RDU today
