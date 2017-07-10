NEWS

News Digest for Monday, July 10, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)


NEWS
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Foul play suspected in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
Soldier arrested on terror charges in Hawaii, FBI says
Top Stories
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Fighting for daughter, NC pastor walking to DC
Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
Top Video
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
'Miracle League' needs buddies for special needs program
