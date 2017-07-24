Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Monday, July 24, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2247104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Monday, July 24, 2017 07:41PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
One daughter dead, another in jail after crash is streamed live on Instagram
18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
Charlie Gard's family ends legal fight: 'We will miss him terribly'
More News
Top Stories
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
Durham Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Raleigh neighbors anxious as Hedingham break-ins continue
New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary
Man robs Hillsborough BB&T, makes off with cash
Deputies seek help finding Durham home invasion suspects
Cary men selling used FBI surveillance van on eBay
Show More
Police: Greenville man tried to hire to have wife killed
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
NC man shoots into car after seeing girlfriend with ex
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
Sheriff: Estranged husband shot wife in murder-suicide
More News
Top Video
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
Durham activists outraged over Hip-Hop 'relaxation' drink
Raleigh teen inspiring children at St. Jude's with music
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham