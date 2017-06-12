NEWS

News Digest for Monday, June 12, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

News Digest for Monday, June 12, 2017

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State frat surveillance video from night of pledge's fatal injuries played in court
DC, Maryland sue Trump over alleged foreign payments in move Spicer suggests is 'partisan politics'
Putin foe Aleksei Navalny jailed amid major Russia protests
9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban
More News
Top Stories
NC registered sex offender arrested for repeat crime
NC county sends delayed abnormal test results to women
Teen headed to North Carolina cookout shot to death
Protestors want gerrymandered voting districts redrawn
Trying to unload your timeshare? Watch out
Apex girl helps save cousin from drowning
82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper dies in crash
Show More
Blue light bandit hits Smithfield, Selma
Jury begins deliberating sex charges against Bill Cosby
Funeral held for slain 7-year-old Durham boy
Orange County Schools to settle Confederate flag debate
North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan
More News
Top Video
Trying to unload your timeshare? Watch out
Protestors want gerrymandered voting districts redrawn
North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan
Triangle valedictorians share dreams for post graduation
More Video