NEWS
News digest for Monday, June 5, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Monday, June 05, 2017 07:09PM
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
Trump administration hasn't answered 275 inquiries: Democrats
Georgia special election candidates to debate for 1st time
2 arrested and charged in Oakland warehouse fire that killed dozens
Top Stories
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
Cooper says NC House budget 'shortchanging' the state
Residents weigh in on Wake County Schools budget debate
Man wanted in Wake County found in stolen car in Florida
Tornado warning for Nash, Edgecombe counties canceled
Missing teen's body found in Chatham County lake
Man shot in jaw while riding on NC 87 in Harnett County
Canine flu not in Wake County, officials say
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's tweets contain contradictions
Sheriff: Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself
Clayton police arrest 22, charge 83 at DWI checkpoint
Neighbor kills man threatening to drown infant twins
Cooper says NC House budget 'shortchanging' the state
Tornado warning for Nash, Edgecombe counties canceled
Canine flu not in Wake County, officials say
Wake County moms launch online home design business
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham