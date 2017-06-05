NEWS

News digest for Monday, June 5, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
Trump administration hasn't answered 275 inquiries: Democrats
Georgia special election candidates to debate for 1st time
2 arrested and charged in Oakland warehouse fire that killed dozens
