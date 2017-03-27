NEWS

News Digest for Monday, March 27, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2-year-old Moore County child hospitalized after bite from family dog
House intel chair won't step aside in Russia investigation
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
Cary roadway remains closed for Tuesday morning commute
More News
Top Stories
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
2-year-old Moore County child hospitalized after bite from family dog
Body found behind home is Wendell woman who was missing
Cary roadway remains closed for Tuesday morning commute
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
Dog owner in Great Dane attack cited
Show More
Wake Forest family witnessed London terror attack
Durham man dies 10 days after 2-vehicle crash
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
Mom of girls found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Maryland teen planned shooting at her school
More News
Top Video
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
Wake Forest family witnessed London terror attack
Disney helps make magic of books come alive for Durham kids
Report of car crashing into Falls Lake unfounded
More Video