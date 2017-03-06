Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Monday, March 6, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1787738" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Monday, March 06, 2017 07:06PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Replacement billboard fans the flames
Student in video says he couldn't take it anymore
Teen charged with decapitating mother in Franklin County
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged with decapitating mother in Franklin County
GOP unveils details of bill to repeal, replace Obamacare
Durham Police ending traffic checkpoints
Durham man charged in shooting of brother
Replacement billboard fans the flames
Brush fire closes southbound US-1 in Apex
Student in video says he couldn't take it anymore
Show More
Hope Mills discusses rules, amenities for new lake
Senator Tillis takes questions at ticket-only event
TCM host Robert Osborne has died, network says
Gas leak forces students out of Fayetteville school
Trump signs new travel ban
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with decapitating mother in Franklin County
Durham man charged in shooting of brother
Replacement billboard fans the flames
Hope Mills discusses rules, amenities for new lake
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham