NEWS

News Digest for Monday, May 29, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
PA woman shares cautionary tale of working from home
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
More News
Top Stories
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
Firefighters battle large blaze at factory in Henderson
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
I-Team: veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
NC teen shot to death, authorities search for suspect
Zookeeper killed in tiger incident at UK zoo
Show More
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports
Trump honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech
Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for suspect
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
More News
Top Video
Has the state crime lab improved? I-Team takes a look
Fayetteville honors fallen K-9 soldiers
Chief: Cary officer returned fire, killing burglary suspect
I-Team: veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
More Video