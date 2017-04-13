NEWS

News Digest for Thursday, April 13, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mysterious Ohio family killings still unsolved 1 year later
20 people being rescued from stalled Six Flags roller coaster
Georgia officer fired after allegedly kicking handcuffed man
What you need to know about the 'mother of all bombs'
2 Secret Service agents let go over WH fence jumper incident in March
More News
Top Stories
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
Wife helps Wayne Co. inmate escape during trash pickup
I-Team: Why Raleigh fire cleanup is a painstaking process
24 riders stuck on roller coaster at Maryland Six Flags
NAACP issues new call for release of imprisoned man
Large Verizon outage impacting Chapel Hill customers
Raleigh Police arrest woman wanted on murder charge
Show More
Man hid 65 drug packets in his stomach on flight to RDU
Durham man charged with murder after shooting victim dies
Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan
Cary PD: Man exposed himself to kids in multiple cases
Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose
More News
Top Video
Grandma outraged after student, 12, handcuffed by deputy
NAACP issues new call for release of imprisoned man
I-Team: Why Raleigh fire cleanup is a painstaking process
Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose
More Video