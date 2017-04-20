Today's Top Stories
TOP VIDEOS
NEWS
News digest for Thursday, April 20, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Thursday, April 20, 2017 06:46PM
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that left police officer dead
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Top Stories
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Child advocate pushes for Rylan's Law after boy's death
94-year-old World War II veteran gets surprise ceremony
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Former NC officer found dead on golf course
ISIS claims responsibility for attack that killed Paris officer
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Durham Police seek two men wanted in Subway robbery
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
How April 20 became a pot day
Top Video
Harnett County deputies find man shot dead in a home
Child advocate pushes for Rylan's Law after boy's death
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
94-year-old World War II veteran gets surprise ceremony
