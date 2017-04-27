Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, April 27, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1925942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Thursday, April 27, 2017 06:51PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
A timeline of events surrounding the suspicious death of NY judge
Suspect allegedly chased Delaware state trooper before shooting him
Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says
Garner residents facing eviction wait in limbo
More News
Top Stories
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
Governor Cooper signs revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes
Garner residents facing eviction wait in limbo
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Show More
Doctor dragged off flight reaches settlement with United
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
NC lawmakers OK limiting lawsuits against hog farms
Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push
Man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old veteran's jaw
More News
Top Video
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Garner residents facing eviction wait in limbo
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham