Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, April 6, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1843667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, April 06, 2017 06:48PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Arrests made in deadly 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run
What Trump has said about Syria and Assad
White House, Pentagon discussing possible military action against Syria; Assad's future uncertain
Trump faces major diplomatic test in summit with China's Xi Jinping
More News
Top Stories
Storms move out, strong winds remain
North Carolina honors state's top teachers
Arrests made in deadly 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run
Traffic relief planned for Brier Creek area
Officials: Coyotes see no difference between pets, food
Disney designer plans North Carolina theme park
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
Show More
Girl found living with monkeys in Indian forest
15 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Comedian Don Rickles has passed away at age 90
68-year-old Sanford man shot to death
Durham's Kestrel Heights High School loses appeal
More News
Top Video
Traffic relief planned for Brier Creek area
North Carolina honors state's top teachers
Officials: Coyotes see no difference between pets, food
Don't look now, but a new 'bathroom bill' is in the works
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham