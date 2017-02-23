Today's Top Stories
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, February 23, 2017 06:50PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Trump would be open to meeting with Jackie Evancho, Spicer says
Five things to note from the conservative convention CPAC
Steve Bannon says media 'always wrong' about Trump
President Trump reiterates call for US nuclear supremacy
I-Team: Are our schools more secure since Sandy Hook?
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham
Stolen Chatham Sheriff's AR-15, ammo found, man charged
Boy, 7, writes to Gov. Cooper over deportation fears
Senate Republicans vote to subpoena NC lawmaker
Police say shoplifter threatened workers with needle
Bipartisan bill to repeal HB2 picks up supporters
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Single South Carolina mom's tax return message goes viral
Defense says man who murdered in-laws, shot wife 'snapped'
NC postal worker failed to deliver mail for years
Hoke County to hire firm to investigate alongside SBI
I-Team: Are our schools more secure since Sandy Hook?
15 puppies in need of care and support
Senate Republicans vote to subpoena NC lawmaker
2 people in serious condition after shooting in Durham
