News Digest for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Being Extradited to the US
President Obama Commutes Sentences for 330 People
ANALYSIS: The Big Storylines to Watch on Trump's Inauguration Day (and Beyond)
Trump Tells Supporters: 'You're Not Forgotten Anymore'
Jewish leaders on alert after numerous threats made
Neighbors worry about opening of new Raleigh nightclub
Raleigh will follow in footsteps of women's DC march
Diabetic girl searches for lost service pup in Chapel Hill
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as First Lady
Fayetteville police investigate death of decorated vet
62-year-old Carthage man charged with murder
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
Gas leak shuts down part of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
Garner police strive to eliminate pedestrian accidents
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Members of the NC GOP head to Washington DC
