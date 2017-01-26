Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1722931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, January 26, 2017 07:10PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence to Address March for Life
Man dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
Gun found at Raleigh's Millbrook High School
More News
Top Stories
Driver pulls gun on Wake County hit-and-run suspect
Dog with swollen head rescued in Kinston, man charged
Sources: Coach K meets with Duke players, bans them from locker room
Gun found at Raleigh's Millbrook High School
Car hit, injures pedestrian exiting Fayetteville bus
Crash shuts down I-40 westbound closed in Durham County
Trump wants Mexico import tax to pay for border wall
Show More
Vehicle hits student near Wake County middle school
Duke Energy expands paid parental leave
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Border Patrol chief out day after Trump fence decree
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
More News
Top Video
Car hit, injures pedestrian exiting Fayetteville bus
Driver pulls gun on Wake County hit-and-run suspect
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Man dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham