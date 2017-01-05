  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

News Digest for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and your local weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Democrats Call For Ethics Investigation Into Trump Nominee Stock Trading
Sears and Macy's Set to Close Hundreds of Stores
Former CIA Director Leaves Trump Transition Team
More News
Top Stories
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration postponed
Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Sleds a hot commodity as snow talk heats up
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash
Show More
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
Court delays law that takes power from Governor Cooper
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
Police: Mom killed baby with phone charger cord
More News
Top Video
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Durham start-up creates Obama's social media archive
More Video