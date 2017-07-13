Today's Top Stories
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, July 13, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, July 13, 2017 08:38PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
What to know about the Russian cyberfirm pulled from US contractor list
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
In closed-door speech, Jeff Sessions tells right-wing group religion is under attack
Senate GOP releases revised health care bill as hunt for support goes on
Person of interest in case of 4 missing Pennsylvania men confesses to murders, attorney says
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
I-Team finds asbestos in makeup
Person of interest questioned in Cumberland Co. assault
Fayetteville police search for 2 crime victims
Woman shoots man in Lee County
HEAT ADVISORY AGAIN: Heat lands several in hospital
16-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount
NC man dies after recliner falls off trailer on US 421
Top Video
10-year-old Clayton girl with brittle bones needs your help
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Harnett County family grieving death of toddler
Harris Teeter announces closure of Cary store
