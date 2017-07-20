NEWS

News Digest for Thursday, July 20, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.


Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
After diagnosis, McCain says he'll be back soon
CBO: 22M would lose insurance under GOP health care bill
Exxon hit with $2 million fine for violating Russia sanctions while Tillerson was CEO
What we know about OJ Simpson's life going forward
More News
Top Stories
I-Team: Kennel wrongdoing in pup's death at doggie daycare
Analysis: ACC releases hoops schedule
UNC receives new response in NCAA investigation
'Blind Side' Michael Oher released from Panthers
Lee Co. man pleads guilty to wife, stepdaughter murders
OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery
Cary breaks ground for 'pedestrian-friendly' Publix
Searing heat ruins produce at Farmers Market
Show More
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41
Body found identified as missing 71-year-old man
Teen killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
HEAT WAVE: Will feel like 100+ degrees through the weekend
Area college coaches preview upcoming football season
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Kennel wrongdoing in pup's death at doggie daycare
Searing heat ruins produce at Farmers Market
Cary breaks ground for 'pedestrian-friendly' Publix
Accused killer in Granville Co. testifies in his defense
More Video