News Digest for Thursday, July 27, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.


Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death, rides closed
Fayetteville baseball talk drives up business, parking concerns
Transgender service members speak out on Trump's ban
Jeff Sessions: President Trump's criticism is 'kind of hurtful'
Alaska senator's health care vote draws White House ire
Top Stories
Mandatory visitor evacuation ordered for Ocracoke island
2 charged in break-in at Raleigh amusement arcade
NC teens work to clean, conserve Jordan and Falls lakes
Accused preschool teacher told to stay away from kids
GOP to consider 'skinny' repeal option on health care
Wilson police looking for murder suspect
NC Dept. of Labor issues moratorium on some fair rides
North Carolina redistricting arguments heard by judges
Teen who livestreamed deadly Ca. crash pleads not guilty
More red light cameras coming to Fayetteville
How North Carolina fugitive was finally captured
Authorities need help finding missing Chapel Hill woman
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Is former NC State speedster fast enough for Panthers?
Drones used in emergency response at NC beaches
