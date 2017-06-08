Today's Top Stories
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, June 8, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Thursday, June 08, 2017 06:49PM
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Comey blasts Trump administration 'lies,' efforts to 'defame me'
ANALYSIS: Comey goes nuclear in showdown with Trump
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
US will not respond to Russian 'threats,' but talks ongoing
I-Team clears up confusion over Park & Ride at Southpoint
Bride's family heirloom missing from Raleigh hotel room
GOP-run House votes to roll back post-2008 financial rules
Unlicensed handyman leaves homeowner without heat, AC
I-Team clears up confusion over Park & Ride at Southpoint
Lumberton police look for links between 3 bodies found
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Bill on concealed-carry permit clears House, heads to Senate
2 Wake County fire departments merging into one
14 California students tested for HIV, hepatitis
Trump lawyer denies president demanded loyalty
Man dressed as 'Wizard of Oz' character charged with DWI
Republicans to ignore Cooper's call for special session
50-year-old time capsule unearthed in Raleigh
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Bride's family heirloom missing from Raleigh hotel room
Lumberton police look for links between 3 bodies found
