News Digest for Thursday, March 2, 2017

Jared Kushner, Mike Flynn met with Russian ambassador during transition
Court date set for owners of maligned Woodlake Dam
Democrat accuses Comey of withholding Russia information
For Donald Trump Jr., lingering questions about meeting with pro-Russia group
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for national women's strike
Peeping suspect previously charged with same crime
Fayetteville PD, murder victim's family seek answers
Students stunned after Kestrel Heights ordered closed
Board questions role of UNC's civil rights center
Sessions steps aside from Russia-contact investigation
Man attempts to snatch baby from mom at NC Walmart
Appeals court deals setback to Governor Cooper
Sunday mimosas before noon? 'Brunch Bill' wants that
Clemons scores 51, Campbell shocks Asheville 81-79
Senate confirms Ben Carson as housing secretary
Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools to close for national women's strike
Wildlife cams will study NC animals, and you can help
16 new NC flu deaths in the last week
Board questions role of UNC's civil rights center
