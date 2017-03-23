NEWS

News Digest for Thursday, March 23, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
State lawmakers honor Raleigh firefighters
Revised GOP health bill still leaves 24M more uninsured after decade, CBO says
GOP health care plan would hit people in counties Trump won hardest
More News
Top Stories
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
On anniversary of HB2, NCAA says stance hasn't changed
Crash on I-85 in Orange Co. causes major traffic delays
Body found behind home of missing Wake County woman
State lawmakers honor Raleigh firefighters
Raeford breeder says Great Dane attack not typical
Raleigh blaze ignites bond of firefighting dad and son
Show More
Obamacare repeal vote delayed in House
Teen charged in Durham murder found dead inside jail cell
District aims to lure quality teachers to Franklin Co.
Sanford school forced to close by flu
General Assembly overrides Governor Cooper's veto
More News
Top Video
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
Crash on I-85 in Orange Co. causes major traffic delays
Raleigh blaze ignites bond of firefighting dad and son
New brownstone houses give Raleigh some NYC charm
More Video