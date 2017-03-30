Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, March 30, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1826790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Digest for Thursday, March 30, 2017
WTVD
Thursday, March 30, 2017 06:42PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
ANALYSIS: How Trump is tackling and drawing fire on women's issues
ICE agents arrest man in Durham
Trump calls out individuals within the Freedom Caucus on Twitter
NC pedestrian deaths are on the rise
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
Raleigh couple plagued by crashes
I-Team: HB142 leaves many issues unresolved
Who's against North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
NC pedestrian deaths are on the rise
Car smashes into Payless shoe store in Raleigh
ICE agents arrest man in Durham
Show More
Rolesville police chief dies at his home
School stands by suspension of girl with 'stick gun'
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
Pilot dies after medical problem minutes before landing
Burned woman gets life-changing surgery for free
More News
Top Video
Duke neurosurgeons take Durham students to Uganda
Gov. Cooper signs North Carolina's HB2 compromise bill
School stands by suspension of girl with 'stick gun'
Raleigh couple plagued by crashes
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham