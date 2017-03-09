NEWS

News Digest for Thursday, March 9, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Roy Williams takes a swipe at President Trump in NY
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Raleigh officers involved in shooting won't be charged
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
Folks object to new parking meters near Senior Center
Duke rallies past Louisville, sets up showdown with UNC
No. 6 UNC crushes Miami 78-53 to reach ACC semis
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
