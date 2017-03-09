Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, March 9, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1793387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, March 09, 2017 07:12PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
More News
Top Stories
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Roy Williams takes a swipe at President Trump in NY
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Raleigh officers involved in shooting won't be charged
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
Show More
7 injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
Folks object to new parking meters near Senior Center
Duke rallies past Louisville, sets up showdown with UNC
No. 6 UNC crushes Miami 78-53 to reach ACC semis
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
More News
Top Video
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
Wilmington officers tell man not to record video of them
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham