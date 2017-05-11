Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
News Digest for Thursday, May 11, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1981791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Thursday, May 11, 2017 06:51PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
Cumberland law agencies gather for Officer Memorial
Effort to clean up ocean plastic to begin in the next 12 months
Fort Bragg soldier killed in crash on post
More News
Top Stories
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Fort Bragg soldier killed in crash on post
Raleigh daycare worker accused of statutory rape
Durham Sheriff warns residents after rash of break-ins
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Maimed pit bull found in Wilson undergoes 3 procedures
80,000+ parking tickets issued in Raleigh last year
Show More
Supporters to board: Let UNC law center litigate cases
Reports of man exposing himself in Chapel Hill
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Boy, 4, killed in accidental shooting, relatives say
Bridge damaged in Raleigh crash to stay closed
More News
Top Video
Apex teacher suspended after comparing student to slave
Cumberland law agencies gather for Officer Memorial
80,000+ parking tickets issued in Raleigh last year
Little girl thinks prom-bound teen is actual princess
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham