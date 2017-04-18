NEWS

News digest for Tuesday, April 18, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Senate Dems: Cost for border wall could 'soar' to $70 billion
Fresno man's shooting rampage a 'hate crime,' says police chief
Repairs being made after gas leak near Durham apartments
NC HS students compete in national math competition
'No gator in Angier Lake,' park officials say
Triangle city named best place to live in NC
Bodies found in Lumberton
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
Fresno PD: Gunman disliked white people, killed 3 at random
Army identifies crew member killed in helicopter crash
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Area program helps introduce HS girls to engineering
McDonald's worker saw FB killing suspect, called 911
Johnston Co. man wins $1,000 for life in NC lottery game
Suspect in Facebook video killing fatally shoots himself
Watch: Supply ship blasts off for Space Station
