NEWS

News Digest for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Rivers expected to crest tonight
Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Durham man force out of home following recent fire
Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood
How much rain did the Triangle see?
Show More
Escaped prisoner caught in Fayetteville after chase, crash
General Assembly overrides Cooper's elections board veto
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
Dad "fired" for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting
More News
Top Video
Durham man force out of home following recent fire
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Fayetteville cleans up after recent flooding
Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood
More Video