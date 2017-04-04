Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1837296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Tuesday, April 04, 2017 10:05PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
21 companies pull advertising from 'The O'Reilly Factor'
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Wake school board considers calendar changes
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Shoe chain Payless to close nearly 400 stores
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
Show More
Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills
Conway will be a keynote speaker at NCGOP convention
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
NC Girl dies after being shot at park, teen arrested
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
More News
Top Video
Wake school board considers calendar changes
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham