News Digest for Tuesday, April 4, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
21 companies pull advertising from 'The O'Reilly Factor'
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
Wake school board considers calendar changes
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Shoe chain Payless to close nearly 400 stores
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills
Conway will be a keynote speaker at NCGOP convention
NC Girl dies after being shot at park, teen arrested
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
Wake school board considers calendar changes
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
