News digest for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Fort Bragg soldier charged in 2016 sex crime
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
White House: Mass deportation not goal of immigration memos despite fears among many
Banner reading 'Refugees welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
Bill to punish local gov'ts for sanctuary policies heard
Hoke County government probe could go from 'zero to 60'
Wake County mom says fake Uber driver tried to lure her
Sampson Co. landfill search linked to missing Durham man
Former refugee says vetting process is already extreme
Cooper, Stein ask Supreme Court to end voter ID review
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Whistleblower lawsuit alleges district attorneys hired each other's wives
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
