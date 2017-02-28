NEWS

News Digest for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
2 Houston officers injured in shooting, authorities say
Man accused in fatal 2014 moviegoer shooting: 'It was his life or mine'
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Trump: 'Time is right for immigration bill,' open to giving some legal status
More News
Top Stories
Chance of severe weather Wednesday
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Duke could face penalties after uranium breach
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Firefighters treat dog with oxygen
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
Farm animals rescued in Hope Mills need a good home
Show More
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Efforts to repeal 'bathroom bill' at an impasse again
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Off-duty police officer saves family's dog from fire
More News
Top Video
Chance of severe weather Wednesday
More complaints about speeding Wake school bus drivers
Duke could face penalties after uranium breach
Dozens of dogs taken from Fuquay-Varina home
More Video